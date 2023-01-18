Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW) Short Interest Down 50.5% in December

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the December 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ BREZW traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.09. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,982. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.42.

