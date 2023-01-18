Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bridgeline Digital Stock Down 0.9 %

BLIN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 41,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Institutional Trading of Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

