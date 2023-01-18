Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) Short Interest Update

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the December 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BLIN traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.14. The company had a trading volume of 41,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.20.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bridgeline Digital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.
Bridgeline Digital Company Profile
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
