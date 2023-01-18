Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) dropped 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $0.99. Approximately 5,046 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,771,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group from $2.25 to $1.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Bright Health Group to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.52.

Bright Health Group Trading Down 9.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market cap of $591.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Insider Transactions at Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group ( NYSE:BHG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 190.07% and a negative net margin of 26.48%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 303,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $291,174.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 303,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $291,174.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 885,112 shares in the company, valued at $849,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey R. Immelt bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 598,012 shares in the company, valued at $370,767.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 767,794 shares of company stock valued at $605,596. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bright Health Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Bright Health Group by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Health Group by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 36,962 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 73,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bright Health Group by 405.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 528,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

About Bright Health Group

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

Featured Articles

