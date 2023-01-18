Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given New GBX 750 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 740 ($9.03) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Britvic from GBX 940 ($11.47) to GBX 920 ($11.23) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,020 ($12.45) to GBX 1,050 ($12.81) in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Britvic from GBX 1,000 ($12.20) to GBX 1,050 ($12.81) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Britvic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BTVCY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 13,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137. Britvic has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.61.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

