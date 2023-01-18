Brokerages Set Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT at $102.72

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.72.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital upped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellia Therapeutics

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 2,508 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $93,322.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,674.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,673 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $248,302.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 766,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,533,558.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,608 shares of company stock worth $431,934. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 462.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.93.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 859.92% and a negative return on equity of 47.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -6.02 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

