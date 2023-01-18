Brokerages Set New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT at $1.42

Shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.47.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGD. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on New Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded New Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.25 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $0.85 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Gold

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,586,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New Gold by 48.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,903,000 after buying an additional 5,421,488 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Gold by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.92% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Price Performance

New Gold stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. New Gold has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.25.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 0.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Gold will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

