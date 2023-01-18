Brokerages Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Target Price at $3.57

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.57.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on TerrAscend from $2.85 to $2.15 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th.
TerrAscend Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $377.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12.
About TerrAscend
TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania.
