Brokers Set Expectations for Ball Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ball in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ball’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Ball had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion.

Ball Price Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $73.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $56.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $514,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $3,490,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at $2,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp purchased 2,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

About Ball

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Further Reading

