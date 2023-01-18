Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Cuts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,864 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,586,000 after buying an additional 546,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,072,000 after purchasing an additional 161,289 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,443,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,003,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Altria Group stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. 79,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,746,501. The firm has a market cap of $79.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

