Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Sells 2,014 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 12.6% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $101,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $726.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $779.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $686.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $782.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.