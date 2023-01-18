Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Sells 2,014 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals makes up 12.6% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $101,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $436,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $726.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 5.36. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $779.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $733.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $686.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,212 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,511. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $782.53.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.