Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEP. TD Securities began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $24.13 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -51.96 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Renewable Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEP. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,640 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,692 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,258,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,704,000 after acquiring an additional 756,882 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth $22,264,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 91.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,485,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,690,000 after purchasing an additional 709,910 shares in the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.