Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Gap Up to $2.53

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.53, but opened at $2.61. Butterfly Network shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 10,526 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

Butterfly Network Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.45. The company has a market cap of $535.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network ( NYSE:BFLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 204.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Butterfly Network news, insider Darius Shahida sold 26,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $63,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,582.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 28.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,216,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,909,000 after acquiring an additional 36,657 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 52.8% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,840,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,952,000 after buying an additional 3,746,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Butterfly Network by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,045,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,059,000 after acquiring an additional 244,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Butterfly Network by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,727,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after purchasing an additional 237,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 1.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,078,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 37,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

