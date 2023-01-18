CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.06.
CAE Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of CAE traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.88. 314,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.99. CAE has a 12 month low of C$20.90 and a 12 month high of C$35.47.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
