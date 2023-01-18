CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAE. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CAE from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CAE in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$34.06.

Shares of CAE traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.88. 314,860 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of C$9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.99. CAE has a 12 month low of C$20.90 and a 12 month high of C$35.47.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$993.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$947.64 million. Research analysts forecast that CAE will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

