Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Up 85.3% in December

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 85.3% from the December 15th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCL. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Caledonia Mining by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caledonia Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caledonia Mining alerts:

Caledonia Mining Trading Up 1.4 %

CMCL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 46,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,948. Caledonia Mining has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $180.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.76.

Caledonia Mining Dividend Announcement

Caledonia Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

About Caledonia Mining

(Get Rating)

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. It also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Matabeleland South Province, Zimbabwe. It also has an agreement to purchase 100% ownership in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.