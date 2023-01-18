Cannell & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,876,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,388,000 after buying an additional 352,056 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $444,986,000 after buying an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after buying an additional 239,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,031,000 after buying an additional 92,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $99.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.04 and a 200 day moving average of $92.30. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $133.34.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.59.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

