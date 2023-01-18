Cannell & Co. Decreases Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Cannell & Co. lowered its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 22.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,538,000 after buying an additional 86,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,807 shares in the company, valued at $16,028,832.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,832.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.90 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,939.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $523,480. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 0.6 %

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

HASI stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $51.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a current ratio of 16.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HASI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Further Reading

