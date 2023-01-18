Cannell & Co. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Cannell & Co. reduced its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Alector were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $1,106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alector by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Alector by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 140,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 64,589 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.67. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.84 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $691.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative net margin of 102.49% and a negative return on equity of 49.19%. The business had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Alector, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

