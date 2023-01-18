Cannell & Co. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cannell & Co. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. Natixis lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,752,000 after purchasing an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,681,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $116,584,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,982 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $927,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 8,893,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 733.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 1,678,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,579,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 over the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

ET stock opened at $12.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.75. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.57 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.