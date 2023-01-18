Cannell & Co. Has $2.61 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVA. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DaVita by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $124.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DVA. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

Insider Transactions at DaVita

In other news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.