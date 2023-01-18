Cannell & Co. Has $218,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Cannell & Co. cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.58.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

