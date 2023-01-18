Cannell & Co. Has $681,000 Stock Holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cannell & Co. decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,935 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,564,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,774,000 after buying an additional 1,194,557 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 129.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,092,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,056,000 after buying an additional 7,949,254 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 3.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,078,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,513,000 after buying an additional 395,796 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,686,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,251,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,026,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,985,000 after purchasing an additional 120,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Nutrien from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $103.00 target price on Nutrien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.06.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

