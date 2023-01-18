Cannell & Co. Purchases 92,500 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Cannell & Co. raised its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 253.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of CommScope worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COMM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CommScope by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 808,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 43,072 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 48.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 137,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth about $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommScope by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CommScope from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

CommScope Stock Performance

COMM stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $13.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 87.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.