Cannell & Co. Reduces Stake in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Cannell & Co. lowered its position in MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of MAG Silver worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAG. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MAG Silver by 98.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 849,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after buying an additional 420,757 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,991,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MAG Silver by 357.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 171,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MAG Silver by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 164,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAG shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of MAG opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. MAG Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 1.08.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

