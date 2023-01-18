Cannell & Co. Trims Holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Cannell & Co. trimmed its position in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 756,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,950 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. owned about 1.06% of VirnetX worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VirnetX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400,171 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 974,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 139,699 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in VirnetX by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 286,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VHC opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43. The company has a market cap of $109.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.16.

VirnetX ( NYSE:VHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 33,950.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VirnetX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include War Room, Gabriel secure gateway, collaboration suite, secure domains, secure communication platform, and connection technology.

