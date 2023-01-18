Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Invests $667,000 in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Coupang makes up approximately 1.1% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coupang by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,947,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919,724 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Coupang by 86.0% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,593,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,039 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coupang by 79.5% in the second quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 3,846,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,143 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 151.3% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,106,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coupang in the first quarter worth about $20,002,000. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.61.

In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 50,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $957,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,339,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,800,907.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock worth $680,784,835. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPNG traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 88,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,408,948. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

