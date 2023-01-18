Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 30,000 Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 3.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.98. The stock had a trading volume of 74,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,586,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.34. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Edward Jones upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.72.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

