Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Takes $108,000 Position in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. Cano Health comprises 0.2% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $931,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cano Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health Stock Performance

CANO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,025,052. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $709.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cano Health to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cano Health from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen cut Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cano Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

Cano Health Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

