Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Trading 5.7% Higher

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 6,298 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 420,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CARA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $596.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34.

Insider Transactions at Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.01). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.51% and a negative return on equity of 43.13%. The company had revenue of $10.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $161,051.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,423.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,968 shares of company stock valued at $234,284 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.