Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 92.1% from the December 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OFSTF. HC Wainwright began coverage on Carbon Streaming in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming Price Performance

Carbon Streaming stock remained flat at $1.78 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,885. Carbon Streaming has a one year low of $1.44 and a one year high of $12.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of -57.81.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carbon Streaming will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.