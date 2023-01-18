Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) vs. Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Financial Comparison

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) and Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Streaming has a beta of -57.81, indicating that its stock price is 5,881% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Runway Growth Finance has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.5% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Runway Growth Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Streaming $150,000.00 507.08 -$12.90 million $0.20 8.10 Runway Growth Finance $71.36 million 7.22 $45.62 million $0.83 15.31

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Runway Growth Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Runway Growth Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Streaming. Carbon Streaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Runway Growth Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Carbon Streaming and Runway Growth Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Streaming 0 0 3 1 3.25 Runway Growth Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00

Carbon Streaming presently has a consensus target price of $5.19, suggesting a potential upside of 220.22%. Runway Growth Finance has a consensus target price of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 13.10%. Given Carbon Streaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carbon Streaming is more favorable than Runway Growth Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Streaming and Runway Growth Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Streaming N/A -17.58% -12.33% Runway Growth Finance 37.01% 8.89% 6.46%

Summary

Runway Growth Finance beats Carbon Streaming on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors. It prefers to investments in companies engaged in electronic equipment and instruments, systems software, hardware, storage and peripherals and specialized consumer services, application software, healthcare technology, internet software and services, data processing and outsourced services, internet retail, human resources and employment services, biotechnology, healthcare equipment and education services. It invests in senior secured loans between $10 million and $75 million.

