Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Shares Up 2%

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.56. 207,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 237,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $69.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Cardiff Oncology ( NASDAQ:CRDF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 31.30% and a negative net margin of 10,089.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 266.1% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 296,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 215,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cardiff Oncology by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 186,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

