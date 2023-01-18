Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $326,000 Stock Position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 18,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,703. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $30.02.

