Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 384,026 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. 37,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,705. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average of $47.82. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $43.57 and a 1 year high of $56.02.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.