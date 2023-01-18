Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX) Announces GBX 3.30 Dividend

Catalyst Media Group plc (LON:CMX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Catalyst Media Group Price Performance

Shares of CMX stock opened at GBX 145 ($1.77) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 119.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 98.75. The firm has a market cap of £30.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94. Catalyst Media Group has a one year low of GBX 48 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 149.40 ($1.82).

Catalyst Media Group Company Profile

Catalyst Media Group plc engages in the supply of products and services to the online and retail betting markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides horseracing, British greyhound, and other services; and supplies content and services, including early morning and additional evening products.

