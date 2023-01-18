CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Short Interest Down 56.8% in December

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 56.8% from the December 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 464,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,992 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 8,934 shares in the last quarter.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IGR traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 444,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,234. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $9.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Increases Dividend

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This is an increase from CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

(Get Rating)

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.