CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 413,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $27,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,587.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $84.70 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $106.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. The company has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.35.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.11). CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.