CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.17

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2023

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPCGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 113397 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter worth $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Myriad Asset Management US LP acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

