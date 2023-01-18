CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $202.00 to $220.00. The company traded as high as $200.72 and last traded at $200.59, with a volume of 2040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.62.

CDW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after purchasing an additional 120,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 89.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.7% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,962,000 after purchasing an additional 75,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $184.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.82. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.01%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

