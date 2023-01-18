CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 19% Higher This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 18th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $83.38 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031328 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00039081 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000792 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00018082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00231266 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10034839 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $3,879,132.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

