Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $4.45

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.35. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $834.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.

Get Cellebrite DI alerts:

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 867.35% and a net margin of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 90.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 15,321 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 13.1% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,472,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,612,000 after buying an additional 402,507 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the third quarter valued at $54,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.