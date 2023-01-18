Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Shares Gap Down to $4.45

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $4.35. Cellebrite DI shares last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 11 shares traded.
Cellebrite DI Stock Down 1.1 %
The company has a market cap of $834.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71.
Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 867.35% and a net margin of 62.60%. The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cellebrite DI (CLBT)
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Cellebrite DI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellebrite DI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.