Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Short Interest Update

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a growth of 144.6% from the December 15th total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of CLRB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. 2,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,513. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.25. Cellectar Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

CLRB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $47.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,570 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

