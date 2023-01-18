Celtic (OTCMKTS:CLTFF) Shares Up 16.2%

Shares of Celtic plc (OTCMKTS:CLTFF – Get Rating) shot up 16.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Celtic Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32.

Celtic Company Profile

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

