Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the December 15th total of 43,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Centogene Stock Performance

CNTG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,760. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.

Get Centogene alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Centogene in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centogene

About Centogene

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Centogene stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Centogene ( NASDAQ:CNTG Get Rating ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,377,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 8.78% of Centogene worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.