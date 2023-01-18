Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 68.1% from the December 15th total of 43,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Centogene Stock Performance
CNTG traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 14,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,760. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.39. Centogene has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $1.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Centogene in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centogene
About Centogene
Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, and COVID-19 testing.
