CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Short Interest Up 176.8% in December

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 176.8% from the December 15th total of 8,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFFS stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.55.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

