Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Bought by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 399.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $236,285,000 after buying an additional 883,029 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,739.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 645,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,065,000 after buying an additional 610,182 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $388,739,000 after buying an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3,792.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,378,000 after buying an additional 152,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 987,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,238,000 after buying an additional 131,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $236.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.40 and its 200-day moving average is $218.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.36 and a 12-month high of $350.58.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $989.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.65 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 11.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 2,279 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.90, for a total value of $569,522.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,500.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.38.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.