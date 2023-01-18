Chellitcoin (CHLT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.96 Billion

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $0.02 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chellitcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0120 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chellitcoin has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Chellitcoin Profile

Chellitcoin launched on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chellitcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chellitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chellitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chellitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

