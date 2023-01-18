Chia Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $228.13 Million (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One Chia coin can now be purchased for approximately $36.52 or 0.00170489 BTC on major exchanges. Chia has a market cap of $228.13 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chia has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Chia

Chia’s genesis date was March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,247,102 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,512 coins. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chia is www.chia.net.

Chia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

