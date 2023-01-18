Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) were down 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. Approximately 29,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,057,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CD. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Chindata Group from $9.30 to $8.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

Chindata Group Trading Down 5.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chindata Group

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.06 million. Chindata Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CD. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,731,000. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,910,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the third quarter valued at about $19,197,000. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its position in shares of Chindata Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 7,809,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Chindata Group by 1,946.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,590,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

About Chindata Group

(Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.