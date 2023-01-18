Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.55

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.
