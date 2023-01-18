Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.55

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.55 and last traded at $21.55, with a volume of 478 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Cuts Dividend

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.2315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%.

(Get Rating)

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.