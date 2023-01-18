Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $242.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Chubb Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 36.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $224.63 on Wednesday. Chubb has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $230.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

